Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report earnings per share of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Polaris posted earnings per share of $3.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Polaris by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,700. Polaris has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.