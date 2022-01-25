Polaris (NYSE:PII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10-$10.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.64. 12,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,862. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Polaris alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.