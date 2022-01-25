PolkaDomain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $939.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 50.4% against the dollar. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $471,435.44 and $939.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.76 or 0.06634618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00056893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,497.08 or 1.00110987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006283 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

