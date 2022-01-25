PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44. 1,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 459,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $243,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $3,940,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $49,441,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $53,076,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $68,009,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

