PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $169.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.77.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $4.83 on Tuesday, reaching $150.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,911. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.79. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 154.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

