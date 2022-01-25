Preferred Bank Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter.

PFBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

PFBC stock opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Preferred Bank by 16.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

