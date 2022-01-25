Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 299 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 240.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 69,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after acquiring an additional 183,398 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $91.46 and a one year high of $249.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day moving average of $193.94.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SWAV. boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,331,656. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.