Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 57.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after buying an additional 245,807 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE:GTY opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

