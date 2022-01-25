Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.90% of MarineMax worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MarineMax by 30.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in MarineMax by 187.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 453.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

