Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,220 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 14,256 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of R1 RCM worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

