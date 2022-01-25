Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.45

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 1173280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

Several brokerages have commented on PGNY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,603.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,951,388. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $1,353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 238.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

