Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.45

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 1173280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.
Several brokerages have commented on PGNY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.
The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04.
In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,603.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,951,388. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $1,353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 238.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also: Cost Basis
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.