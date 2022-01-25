ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $40.91

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.91, but opened at $42.03. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 211,170 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.