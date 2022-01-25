Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 4,477 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 150.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 816,464 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.