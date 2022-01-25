Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.23 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $136.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

