Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IVE stock opened at $152.08 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average is $151.42.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

