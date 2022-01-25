Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.35 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.