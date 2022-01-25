Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.78 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.36 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.10.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

