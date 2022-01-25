Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.03. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

