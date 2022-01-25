Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 292 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after acquiring an additional 131,051 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

