Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 33,605 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 33,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 846,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New York Times by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYT opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.