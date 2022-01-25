Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,773 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,249,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $394,260,000 after purchasing an additional 599,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after purchasing an additional 568,721 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SE shares. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

SEA stock opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.35 and its 200 day moving average is $289.90.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

