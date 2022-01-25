Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on THO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Thor Industries stock opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.03. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.13 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

