Provident Financial (PROV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of PROV opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Provident Financial worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

