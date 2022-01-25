Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.01. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 24,488 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a P/E ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Psychemedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Psychemedics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Psychemedics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Psychemedics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Psychemedics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.