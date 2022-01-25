Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,110 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $77.86 and a one year high of $117.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

