Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of TechTarget worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. FMR LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after acquiring an additional 116,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TechTarget by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TechTarget by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,026 shares of company stock valued at $10,341,798 in the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 123.67 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

