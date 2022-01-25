PulteGroup (PHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHM opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

