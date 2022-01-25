Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLT. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

HLT opened at $140.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,080.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.21. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $159.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

