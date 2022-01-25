Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNV. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 74.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 837.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 99.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after buying an additional 469,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

