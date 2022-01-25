Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

TBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,310. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

