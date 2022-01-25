Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issued By B. Riley

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Camtek in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. B. Riley also issued estimates for Camtek’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

CAMT opened at $37.30 on Monday. Camtek has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 220,487 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after buying an additional 423,503 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Camtek by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

