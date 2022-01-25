Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Decreased by Analyst

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.94.

Shares of DFS opened at $115.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.