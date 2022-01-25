Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $11,443,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

