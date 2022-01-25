Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

