Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

FULT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

FULT opened at $18.15 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

