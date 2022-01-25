Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $102,158,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,700,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,554,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.