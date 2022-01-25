Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Lifted by Analyst

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WW International in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WW International’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

WW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

WW International stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $918.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WW International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WW International by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 498,621 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in WW International by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WW International by 661.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 55,928 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

