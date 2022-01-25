Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Cut by Analyst

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.