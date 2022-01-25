Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PENN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

PENN stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 26.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 22,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 96,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

