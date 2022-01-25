Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

