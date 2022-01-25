Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after buying an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.15. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

