Qtron Investments LLC Buys 2,252 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.41 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.64. The stock has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

