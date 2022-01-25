Qtron Investments LLC Invests $703,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

