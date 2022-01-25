Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 26,654 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. State Street Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Shares of OXY opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

