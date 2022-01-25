Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0063 per share on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

