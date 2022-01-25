Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Trading Down 6.9%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s share price was down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.18. Approximately 28,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,055,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.