Qualtrics International (XM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Qualtrics International to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:XM opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.