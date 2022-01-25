Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.74 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.64 and its 200 day moving average is $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

