Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

