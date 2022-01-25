Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $635,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 76.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,874,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 96.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

